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Tristan Peters News: Knocks in one, scores once

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Peters went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Padres.

Peters remains the White Sox's primary center fielder, as he's drawn a start in eight straight games against right-handed pitching. He drew a walk and came around to score in the sixth inning Saturday, before executing a sacrifice bunt for an RBI one frame later. Since taking over a more consistent role April 18, Peters has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with four RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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