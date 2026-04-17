Tristan Peters News: Not in Friday's lineup
Peters is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.
It'll be the second consecutive game that Peters will start the game on the bench, with the White Sox starting Sam Antonacci, Luisangel Acuna and Everson Pereira in the outfield from left to right. Over his last 10 outings since April 4, Peters has gone 2-for-22 (.091) with one walk and six strikeouts.
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