Tristan Peters News: On bench for second time in series
Peters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-hitting Peters' absence from the lineup Sunday isn't surprising while the White Sox face off against a lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs), but the 26-year-old outfielder also hit the bench for the team's previous matchup against a righty (Aaron Civale) in the series opener. With Peters having thus far turned in an underwhelming .209/.277/.233 slash line through 47 plate appearances on the season, he might have to settle for more of a part-time role in the Chicago outfield with Everson Pereira (.969 OPS in 36 plate appearances) handily outproducing him.
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