Tristan Peters News: Pops seventh homer

Peters went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday against the Tigers.

Peters took Jackson Jobe deep in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3, his seventh home run of the season. He has had a disastrous start to the second half of the season, as he's hit just .153 with seven RBI and seven runs scored across 25 games. Despite those struggles, Peters remains the White Sox's primary center fielder against righties, but he has been out of the lineup against the last six lefties.