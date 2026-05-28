Tristan Peters News: Posts three hits Thursday

Peters went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 6-2 win against the Twins on Thursday.

Peters plated a run on an infield single in the third inning. He finished with multiple knocks for the second straight game, with his three hits Thursday tying a season-high mark. Peters continues to handle a near-everyday role in center field for Chicago. Through 25 contests in May, he's batting .275 with two home runs, six doubles, 12 runs, 10 RBI and a stolen base while posting an 8:13 BB:K.