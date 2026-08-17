Tristan Peters News: Sitting against lefty
Peters is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Peters will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Brenton Doyle will spell Peters in center field and will bat sixth.
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