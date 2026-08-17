Tristan Peters headshot

Tristan Peters News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Peters is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Peters will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Colson Montgomery and Andrew Benintendi while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Brenton Doyle will spell Peters in center field and will bat sixth.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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