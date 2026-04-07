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Tristan Peters News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Peters is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Peters has been a lineup regular to begin the season for the White Sox, but the results have been middling through nine games with a .269/.321/.308 slash line, one steal and 35.7 percent strikeout rate. Austin Hays (hamstring) and Everson Pereira (ankle) are both on the injured list, which should give Peters some breathing room in regard to competition for playing time.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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