Tristan Peters headshot

Tristan Peters News: Stays white-hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Peters went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Peters has homered in five straight games after going deep off reliever Robby Ahlstrom in the fifth inning. The power sure now accounts for nearly half of Peters' homers on the year. He's batting .282 with an .821 OPS, 12 long balls, 52 RBI, 53 runs scored, 27 doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases across 128 contests. As long as his bat is hot, Peters should be able to carve out steady playing time around the White Sox's outfield.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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