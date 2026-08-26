Tristan Peters News: Stays white-hot in win
Peters went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.
Peters has homered in five straight games after going deep off reliever Robby Ahlstrom in the fifth inning. The power sure now accounts for nearly half of Peters' homers on the year. He's batting .282 with an .821 OPS, 12 long balls, 52 RBI, 53 runs scored, 27 doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases across 128 contests. As long as his bat is hot, Peters should be able to carve out steady playing time around the White Sox's outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Peters See More