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Tristan Peters News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Peters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Peters will hit the bench for the second time in the series, sitting along with fellow left-handed hitters Dustin Harris and Andrew Benintendi while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump. Chicago will go with a starting outfield of Tanner Murray, Luisangel Acuna and Derek Hill from left to right in the series finale.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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