Tristan Peters headshot

Tristan Peters News: Two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Peters went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Royals.

Peters entered Wednesday's game hitless in five of his last six starts, but he contributed to a key rally in the second inning of the win. He drove in the White Sox's first run of the contest with a double and came around to score in the same frame. Peters remains the team's primary center fielder and is hitting .271 with four stolen bases across 107 plate appearances.

Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox
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