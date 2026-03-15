Tristin English headshot

Tristin English News: Denied Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Atlanta reassigned English to minor-league camp Saturday.

English reached the majors for the first time in 2025 as a member of the Diamondbacks, appearing in seven games while going 2-for-22 at the dish. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster in August and becoming a free agent in the offseason, English signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to spring training. While he wasn't able to secure a bench spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, English should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis at Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the season.

Tristin English
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristin English See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristin English See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
231 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
232 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
245 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
253 days ago
Farm Futures: 156 NL West Prospects You Need To Know
MLB
Farm Futures: 156 NL West Prospects You Need To Know
Author Image
James Anderson
March 25, 2021