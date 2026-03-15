Tristin English News: Denied Opening Day roster spot
Atlanta reassigned English to minor-league camp Saturday.
English reached the majors for the first time in 2025 as a member of the Diamondbacks, appearing in seven games while going 2-for-22 at the dish. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster in August and becoming a free agent in the offseason, English signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to spring training. While he wasn't able to secure a bench spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, English should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis at Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the season.
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