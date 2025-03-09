Fantasy Baseball
Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Back at camp Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 7:32am

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Casas (illness) returned to camp Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Casas hasn't been included in the Grapefruit League lineup since March 2 after falling ill, but the first baseman has made strides in his recovery from the bug and looks like he'll begin ramping up again. Assuming he responds well to resuming activities, Casas could make his return to the lineup within the next few days. The missed week of workouts shouldn't put Casas at any major risk of not being ready to go for the Red Sox's March 27 season opener versus the Rangers.

