Triston Casas Injury: Battling abdominal strain

Casas (knee) was diagnosed with an abdominal strain Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas began the regular season on the injured list to finish up his recovery from patellar tendon surgery but began to have problems with his left side after he resumed a swinging progression. Now that he's been confirmed to be dealing with an abdominal strain, the 26-year-old will be shut down from all activity until he begins to feel better. The Red Sox will then begin to build him up in a similar fashion to spring training, at which point a clearer timeline for his return to play could emerge.