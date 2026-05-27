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Triston Casas Injury: Close to swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 3:35pm

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters Wednesday that Casas (abdomen/knee) is close to being cleared to swing a bat, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

"Obviously the knee's OK. We're just still doing rotational stuff for the side and I think [Casas is] getting closer to maybe starting some light swinging progression," Tracy relayed before Boston's game against Atlanta on Wednesday. Casas underwent surgery in May 2025 to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and suffered a setback in his recovery program in the form of an intercostal strain on his left side in early April. The Red Sox should have a better sense of when Casas would be ready to embark on a rehab assignment once he progresses to additional baseball activities, such as live batting practice.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
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