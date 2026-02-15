Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Doing individual drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 1:08pm

Casas (knee) will be doing individual drills when the Red Sox have their first full-squad workout Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He'll be taking part in drills similar to the rest of the team. For the first time in three seasons, Casas does not enter camp as the primary starter at first base, as offseason trade acquisition Willson Contreras will handle the position. That leaves designated hitter as a potential landing spot for Casas once he's healthy, and he could provide a boost to a lineup that, on paper, lacks power. Any of Boston's four main outfielders could also slot in at DH, however, and Masataka Yoshida will be in the mix as well. Casas, who is recovering from May 2025 knee surgery, isn't expected to be ready for game action by Opening Day.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
