Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Latest injury likely oblique issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Casas (knee) will be "out a while" with what is now being described as a likely oblique issue, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Casas opened the season the 10-day injured list while continuing to rehab from left knee surgery. He had been swinging a bat but was shut down in early April with what was initially deemed a left intercostal strain. Casas tried to resume swinging less than a week later, but that didn't go well, and he was consequently sent in for an MRI. While Boston is still waiting for the results of that imaging, manager Alex Cora said Saturday that the organization is now treating the issue "like an oblique, rib injury." Cora added, "He's going to be out for a while but we're still waiting for the news from the doctor."

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
44 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
51 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
53 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
56 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
113 days ago