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Triston Casas Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Red Sox placed Casas (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Casas is expected to remain at extended spring training in Florida for at least the first month of the season while he works his way back from the surgery he underwent May 4 to address a ruptured left patellar tendon. Per MLB.com, Casas recently reached a key milestone in the recovery process by getting cleared to run the bases and slide, but it's unclear when he might be ready to play in simulated games or take part in a minor-league rehab assignment.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
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