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Triston Casas Injury: Receives clearance to run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 10:01am

Casas (knee) has been cleared to run the bases and slide, MLB.com reports.

Casas, who took at-bats in a minor-league simulated game earlier this week, cleared another hurdle with this latest news. He's expected to stay behind in extended spring training until ready to begin a rehab assignment.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
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