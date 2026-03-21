Triston Casas Injury: Receives clearance to run
Casas (knee) has been cleared to run the bases and slide, MLB.com reports.
Casas, who took at-bats in a minor-league simulated game earlier this week, cleared another hurdle with this latest news. He's expected to stay behind in extended spring training until ready to begin a rehab assignment.
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