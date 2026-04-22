Triston Casas Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Red Sox transferred Casas (abdomen/knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Casas' move to the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Eduardo Rivera, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox placed Casas on the 10-day IL coming out of spring training while he was completing his recovery from knee surgery, and though his rehab from that injury has gone according to plan, the first baseman has since been shut down from activity after suffering a left abdominal strain earlier this month. Casas is without a clear timeline for a return, but Wednesday's transaction ensures that he'll be on the shelf through at least the final week of May.
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