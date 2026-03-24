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Triston Casas Injury: Staying in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Casas (knee) will continue his progression in Fort Myers for the next couple weeks before getting into extended spring training games, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Per Cotillo, sliding is the next big hurdle for Casas, who has already been cleared to run. Casas has been working on his rehab in Florida all offseason and is noticeably carrying less weight this spring.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
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