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Triston Casas Injury: Undergoing imaging after setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Casas (knee) is headed for imaging on his ribs after he tried to swing a bat Monday and "it didn't go well," Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas -- who initially went on the injured list as he recovers from last May's knee surgery -- was recently diagnosed with a left intercostal strain. More will be known about a possible timetable for Casas after his imaging results are in, but he won't be back anytime soon even if he gets a favorable result.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
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