Triston Casas Injury: Undergoing imaging after setback
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Casas (knee) is headed for imaging on his ribs after he tried to swing a bat Monday and "it didn't go well," Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Casas -- who initially went on the injured list as he recovers from last May's knee surgery -- was recently diagnosed with a left intercostal strain. More will be known about a possible timetable for Casas after his imaging results are in, but he won't be back anytime soon even if he gets a favorable result.
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