Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Will work individually to open camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Casas (knee) will be doing individual drills when the Red Sox open their first full-squad workout Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Casas will execute baseball activities similar to the full squad but not within a team structure. For the first time in three seasons, he does not enter camp as the primary starter at first base. Barring injury, Willson Contreras will handle the position. That leaves designated hitter as a potential landing spot for Casas, who could give a boost to a lineup that, on paper, lacks power. Unfortunately for Casas, that might not be an everyday gig. Any of Boston's outfielders worthy of playing time, which runs four deep, could slot in at DH. And that's before considering how the Red Sox will use Masataka Yoshida, who's best fit is at DH.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
58 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
68 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
87 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
132 days ago