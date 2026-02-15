Triston Casas Injury: Will work individually to open camp
Casas (knee) will be doing individual drills when the Red Sox open their first full-squad workout Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Casas will execute baseball activities similar to the full squad but not within a team structure. For the first time in three seasons, he does not enter camp as the primary starter at first base. Barring injury, Willson Contreras will handle the position. That leaves designated hitter as a potential landing spot for Casas, who could give a boost to a lineup that, on paper, lacks power. Unfortunately for Casas, that might not be an everyday gig. Any of Boston's outfielders worthy of playing time, which runs four deep, could slot in at DH. And that's before considering how the Red Sox will use Masataka Yoshida, who's best fit is at DH.
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power OptionsYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings58 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker68 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings87 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026132 days ago