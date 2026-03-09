Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Won't play in spring training games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Casas (knee) conceded Monday that he will not play in any Grapefruit League games, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas had hoped to play in some spring training contests before the schedule concludes, but he will run out of time. He has yet to do any baserunning or sliding, and a clearer timetable for his game readiness won't be available until he checks off those boxes. Casas is working his way back from patellar tendon surgery on his left knee.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
