Triston Casas Injury: Won't play in spring training games
Casas (knee) conceded Monday that he will not play in any Grapefruit League games, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Casas had hoped to play in some spring training contests before the schedule concludes, but he will run out of time. He has yet to do any baserunning or sliding, and a clearer timetable for his game readiness won't be available until he checks off those boxes. Casas is working his way back from patellar tendon surgery on his left knee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers18 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East20 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options23 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings80 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Triston Casas See More