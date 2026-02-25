Triston Casas Injury: Yet to run, slide on repaired knee

Casas said recently that he has yet to test out his surgically repaired left knee with running or sliding, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Casas believes he will be ready to play "for some affiliate" Opening Day and doesn't rule out the possibility that it could be with the Red Sox, but it's unlikely. His rehab from patellar tendon surgery has come along well, but the 26-year-old still has some boxes to check before being cleared to play in games. With Willson Contreras set to man first base, the Red Sox can afford to proceed with caution with Casas. When Casas is ready to return to the big club, he will be in the mix for starts in the designated hitter slot.