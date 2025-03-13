Triston Casas News: Knocks first spring homer

Casas went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.

This was Casas' second game back to Grapefruit League action after missing a week battling an illness that swept through Boston's camp. He swatted his first spring home run in the first inning. The lefty-hitting first baseman is batting .133 (2-for-15) through seven Grapefruit League games.