Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas News: Knocks first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 5:58am

Casas went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.

This was Casas' second game back to Grapefruit League action after missing a week battling an illness that swept through Boston's camp. He swatted his first spring home run in the first inning. The lefty-hitting first baseman is batting .133 (2-for-15) through seven Grapefruit League games.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
