Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas News: Off Monday against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Casas will not start Monday in Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The top four in Boston's order hit a combined .138 (9-for-65) during a season-opening series that saw the Red Sox lose three of four games in Texas. Casas, who was 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts, will get the day off against Baltimore lefty Cade Povich, the first southpaw starter the team will face this season.

