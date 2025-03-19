Triston Casas News: Will not platoon

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas will be the everyday first baseman, including against left-handers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "He will play. He's going to play against lefties and righties," Cora said. "We're not going to platoon at first base."

This appears to be the next step in the evolution for Casas, who sometimes sat against particularly tough lefties over his first two seasons. He has a total of 136 at-bats against southpaws in 2023 and 2024. Casas was in the starting lineup the last two times Boston faced an ace left-hander this spring -- last Saturday against Chris Sale and Tuesday versus Max Fried. Casas had two hits off Sale, including a monster opposite field home run, before Fried struck him out twice. The 25-year-old first baseman is batting .167 (12-for-30) with two home runs, four RBI, six walks and 13 strikeouts through 12 Cactus League games.