Triston Casas News: Wins it in overtime

Casas went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Casas delivered the game-winning run in the 10th inning with a bases-loaded single. While it's way too early to claim the walk-off hit has broken Casas' early-season fever -- he entered Saturday hitting .172 with a .508 OPS -- it was a big hit for the first baseman, who was batting .125 (2-for-16) with runners in scoring position prior to Saturday's knock.