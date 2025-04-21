Triston McKenzie News: Booted from 40-man roster

The Guardians designated McKenzie for assignment Monday.

McKenzie has struggled in a mop-up role this season, allowing seven runs with a 4:7 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The 27-year-old holds just a 5.46 ERA, 21.2 percent strikeout rate and 15.6 percent walk rate since the start of the 2023 campaign and has dealt with arm issues during that stretch. McKenzie comes with team control through 2027, but his lack of minor-league options is likely to hurt his appeal on waivers.