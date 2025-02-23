Triston McKenzie News: Cedes homer in spring debut
McKenzie allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings in Saturday's spring game against the Reds.
McKenzie is looking to turn the page on a disappointing 2024, when he finished the season at Triple-A Columbus. He mainly used his four-seamer, which was noticeably higher than the 91.1 mph it averaged last season, and gave up a lot of hard contact, including a first-inning home run to Elly De La Cruz. It was an efficient outing for the right-hander, who got several quick outs during his first Cactus League outing.
