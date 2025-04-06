Fantasy Baseball
Triston McKenzie News: Has wayward command

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

McKenzie allowed three runs on three hits, four walks and a wild pitch while striking out three over 1.2 innings in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

McKenzie entered after starter Tanner Bibee was chased with none out in the fifth inning and did nothing to quiet the Angels. The Guardians are hopeful that McKenzie can rediscover his 2022 form (2.96 ERA as a starter), but the 27-year-old right-hander was given plenty of chances since then to no avail. He was moved to the bullpen after a rocky Cactus League season when he allowed 10 runs, 15 hits and eight walks over 13 innings.

