Triston McKenzie News: Moved to minor-league camp
The Padres reassigned McKenzie to minor-league camp Saturday.
McKenzie was in Padres camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league contract in December. The team has had big question marks at the back of the rotation throughout spring, but McKenzie wasn't able to make a serious bid for a big-league role, posting a 9.95 ERA, 2.84 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 6.1 innings spanning four appearances. The right-hander has dealt with multiple injuries over the past three years and has struggled during his stints in the majors during that span, so he may need a prolonged run of success in the minors before he sees a big-league mound again.
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