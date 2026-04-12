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Troy Johnston News: Back on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The left-handed-hitting Johnston will sit for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. Johnston appeared to have settled into a near-everyday role after posting an impressive .954 OPS through his first 11 games of the campaign, but his grip on a regular spot in the lineup may be loosening after 0-for-4 efforts in his last two starts.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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