Troy Johnston News: Back on bench Sunday

Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The left-handed-hitting Johnston will sit for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. Johnston appeared to have settled into a near-everyday role after posting an impressive .954 OPS through his first 11 games of the campaign, but his grip on a regular spot in the lineup may be loosening after 0-for-4 efforts in his last two starts.