Troy Johnston News: Back on bench Sunday
Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
The left-handed-hitting Johnston will sit for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. Johnston appeared to have settled into a near-everyday role after posting an impressive .954 OPS through his first 11 games of the campaign, but his grip on a regular spot in the lineup may be loosening after 0-for-4 efforts in his last two starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 75 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More