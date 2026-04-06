Troy Johnston News: Batting cleanup Monday
Johnston will start in right field and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Astros.
The Rockies have limped out to a 3-6 start to the season, but Johnston has been one of the few bright spots in the early going. He'll pick up his seventh consecutive start Monday after producing a .280/.308/.440 slash line with one home run, three RBI and an additional run over his first 27 plate appearances of the season. With Jordan Beck (.303 OPS) and Jake McCarthy (.384 OPS) both struggling out of the gate, Johnston could continue to hold down an everyday role while he's wielding a hot bat.
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