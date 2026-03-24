Troy Johnston News: Cracks Opening Day roster

Johnston made the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnston was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in November, and he earned a place on the Opening Day roster with a .973 OPS across 22 spring training games. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the season in a reserve role, but he could get an opportunity for regular playing time at some point given Colorado's lack of established pieces.