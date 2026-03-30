Troy Johnston News: First homer with Colorado
Johnston went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday against the Blue Jays.
Johnston has alternated starts with Jordan Beck in right field to begin the season, and he has also benefited from the absence of Mickey Moniak (finger). Johnston managed his first home run with the Rockies by taking Spencer Miles deep in the sixth inning in Monday's blowout win. His playing time still looks uncertain, though he has started the campaign with three hits across nine plate appearances.
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