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Troy Johnston News: Gets on base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Johnston went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Johnston had gone 29 games without a steal entering this contest. He's gone even longer (39 games) without a home run, but he's hit consistently enough to stay in the Rockies' lineup, primarily as a strong-side platoon option in the corner outfield spots. On the year, he's hitting .323 with an .827 OPS, two homers, two steals, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and 13 doubles across 48 contests.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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