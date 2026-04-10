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Troy Johnston News: Getting rest Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Johnston isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.

Johnston will head to the bench Friday after going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts during Thursday's loss. Tyler Freeman will start in right field as a result and bat second.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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