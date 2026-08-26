Troy Johnston headshot

Troy Johnston News: Goes deep in huge win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:14pm

Johnston went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday in the 13-1 win against the Nationals.

Johnston pulled a Will Dion pitch to deep right field to start a rally of 13 unanswered runs for Colorado. This was Johnston's first deep ball since June 14, as he's been scuffling at the plate since the All-Star break with a .221 batting average and 12:4 K:BB in 22 games, including Wednesday.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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