Troy Johnston News: Goes deep in huge win

Johnston went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday in the 13-1 win against the Nationals.

Johnston pulled a Will Dion pitch to deep right field to start a rally of 13 unanswered runs for Colorado. This was Johnston's first deep ball since June 14, as he's been scuffling at the plate since the All-Star break with a .221 batting average and 12:4 K:BB in 22 games, including Wednesday.