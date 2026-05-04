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Troy Johnston News: Idle for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Johnston is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

With left-hander David Peterson slated to work in bulk relief for New York, Johnston will begin Monday's contest on the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Edouard Julien and Jake McCarthy. Jordan Beck will enter the Colorado lineup in Johnston's stead, manning right field and batting sixth.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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