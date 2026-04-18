Troy Johnston News: Knocks in game-winning runs
Johnston went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen and a run scored Saturday against the Dodgers.
Johnston entered Saturday's game having collected only two hits across his last 17 at-bats, while also striking out at a 30 percent clip. He turned things around against the Dodgers, delivering a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to put Colorado ahead for good. Johnston has started 13 of the team's last 15 games against right-handed pitchers, splitting his time between right field and first base.
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