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Troy Johnston News: Knocks in game-winning runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Johnston went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen and a run scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Johnston entered Saturday's game having collected only two hits across his last 17 at-bats, while also striking out at a 30 percent clip. He turned things around against the Dodgers, delivering a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to put Colorado ahead for good. Johnston has started 13 of the team's last 15 games against right-handed pitchers, splitting his time between right field and first base.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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