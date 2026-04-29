Troy Johnston News: Long streak of starts comes to end
Johnston is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
He'll join fellow left-handed hitters Jake McCarthy and Edouard Julien on the bench while the Reds send southpaw Brandon Williamson to the hill. With Johnston sitting after he had been included in the lineup in each of the Rockies' previous 13 games, Jordan Beck will pick up a start in the corner outfield.
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