Troy Johnston News: RBI in four straight games
Johnston went 2-for-7 with two RBI and a walk across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Johnston carried over a strong homestand to Colorado's weekend series in New York. Despite going only 3-for-12, Johnston managed to drive in four runs across the three-game set. He's maintained a .315 average across 98 plate appearances to begin the season, also driving in 16 runs.
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