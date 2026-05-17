Troy Johnston News: Scores twice

Johnston went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Johnston did the majority of his damage in the fourth inning, doubling in a run before also coming around to score. The effort marked his first multi-hit game in his last six starts and the first time he's scored multiple runs in a contest since April 6. Nevertheless, Johnston has made a positive impression in his first extended look in the majors, maintaining a .321 average with 16 runs scored and 21 RBI across 152 plate appearances.