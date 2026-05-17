Troy Johnston headshot

Troy Johnston News: Scores twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Johnston went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Johnston did the majority of his damage in the fourth inning, doubling in a run before also coming around to score. The effort marked his first multi-hit game in his last six starts and the first time he's scored multiple runs in a contest since April 6. Nevertheless, Johnston has made a positive impression in his first extended look in the majors, maintaining a .321 average with 16 runs scored and 21 RBI across 152 plate appearances.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
19 days ago