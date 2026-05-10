Troy Johnston News: Sitting against southpaw
Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the Rockies will stock up on some extra right-handed bats while Johnston joins fellow left-handed hitters Edouard Julien, TJ Rumfield and Brett Sullivan on the bench. Jordan Beck will receive the nod in right field in place of Johnston.
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