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Troy Johnston News: Wraps up solid homestand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Johnston went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Thursday against the Padres.

johnston delivered a pair of RBI singles, which came in the second and seventh innings. He had at least one hit in five of seven games during Colorado's homestand that concluded Thursday, collecting five RBI and scoring twice. Johnston has also started nine straight games, splitting time between right field and first base.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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