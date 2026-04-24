Troy Johnston News: Wraps up solid homestand
Johnston went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Thursday against the Padres.
johnston delivered a pair of RBI singles, which came in the second and seventh innings. He had at least one hit in five of seven games during Colorado's homestand that concluded Thursday, collecting five RBI and scoring twice. Johnston has also started nine straight games, splitting time between right field and first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Johnston See More