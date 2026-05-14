Troy Johnston News: Wraps up solid road trip

Johnston went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Pirates.

Johnston accounted for the Rockies' only offense with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He had a solid road trip in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, going 5-for-15 with three runs scored and three RBI across six games. Johnston is hitting .326 for the season, paired with 14 runs scored and 20 RBI across 40 games.