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Troy Johnston News: Wraps up solid road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Johnston went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Pirates.

Johnston accounted for the Rockies' only offense with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He had a solid road trip in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, going 5-for-15 with three runs scored and three RBI across six games. Johnston is hitting .326 for the season, paired with 14 runs scored and 20 RBI across 40 games.

Troy Johnston
Colorado Rockies
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