Troy Melton Injury: Completes bullpen session
Melton (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 25-year-old righty suffered an elbow strain early in spring training and began the season on the 60-day injured list, but he started his throwing program about a month ago and has now resumed mound work. Melton still has significant work to do in his rehab program before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so it wouldn't be surprising if he spends more than the 60-day minimum on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Melton See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202615 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30054 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30082 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings116 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Melton See More