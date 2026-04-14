Troy Melton Injury: Completes bullpen session

Melton (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old righty suffered an elbow strain early in spring training and began the season on the 60-day injured list, but he started his throwing program about a month ago and has now resumed mound work. Melton still has significant work to do in his rehab program before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so it wouldn't be surprising if he spends more than the 60-day minimum on the shelf.