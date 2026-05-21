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Troy Melton Injury: Could return to pitch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Melton (elbow) could be activated from the 60-day injured list to pitch Sunday in Baltimore, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Melton has looked terrific on his rehab assignment, collecting a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings of work covering four starts. He reached 63 pitches in his last outing Tuesday and sat in the mid- to upper-90s with his fastball. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Melton will travel with the team to Baltimore, but the skipper stressed that "no decision has been made yet" regarding when Melton will make his season debut. It does appear Melton's next start will come in the majors, but it's still unclear whether that outing will come Sunday or early next week. If Melton doesn't start Sunday's game, Keider Montero would be in line to take the ball on regular rest. Melton has been out all season with a right elbow strain.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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