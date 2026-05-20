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Troy Melton Injury: Dazzles in latest rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 7:51am

Melton (elbow) struck out six and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks over five innings Tuesday in his rehab start with Single-A Lakeland.

Melton remained in dominant form as he continues to work his way back from the right elbow strain that has kept him on the shelf all season. While building up to 63 pitches in Tuesday's outing, Melton generated 12 whiffs on 37 strikes and sported a fastball that sat around 96.5 miles per hour. He's now posted a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings across four rehab starts, three of which have come with Lakeland. The right-hander will be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Sunday, but the Tigers may want to see him extend his pitch count to the 70-to-80 range over one more start in the minors before reinstating him. Once activated, Melton looks like a good bet to claim a spot in the Detroit rotation.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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